West Ham manager David Moyes believes his side's win over Chelsea was an 'enormous' result.

The Hammers enjoyed a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium to pick up their first win of the new Premier League season.

Moyes says he was thrilled with his players' efforts.



Chlesea manager Mauricio Pochettino insists his side will get better as the season progresses.

Pochettino says he's not too concerned by their slow start.