Advertisement
Sport

Halep makes her return today

Mar 19, 2024 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Halep makes her return today
Share this article

Simona Halep makes her return to tennis at the Miami Open today after having her four year ban for doping reduced to nine months.

The former world number one takes on Spain's Paula Badosa in the first round this evening.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

West Kerry GAA notes
Advertisement
KSBGL Week 26 results
Ryan set to miss Leinster's last-16 Investec Champions Cup game
Advertisement

Recommended

aster Bingo at Ballyheigue Community Centre this Sunday March 24th
KSBGL Week 26 results
Convicted garda killer Pearse McAuley dies
Two teachers appointed new caretakers for Great Blasket Island
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus