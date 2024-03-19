Halep makes her return today

Simona Halep makes her return to tennis at the Miami Open today after having her four year ban for doping reduced to nine months.
The former world number one takes on Spain's Paula Badosa in the first round this evening.
Advertisement
Simona Halep makes her return to tennis at the Miami Open today after having her four year ban for doping reduced to nine months.
The former world number one takes on Spain's Paula Badosa in the first round this evening.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus