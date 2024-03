Simona Halep has been cleared to resume playing immediately.

The two-time Grand Slam champion had received a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance at the 2022 US Open.

Halep took her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which cut her suspension down to nine months.

That period of suspension ended on July 6th of last year, according to CAS, clearing Halep to resume her career.