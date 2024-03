Simona Halep's return to tennis following a doping ban ended in a first round defeat at the Miami Open.

The former world number one took the first set against Paula Badosa, but the Spaniard fought back to progress.

Venus Williams was also knocked out of the women's competition - losing in straight sets against Diana Shnaider.

Advertisement

Two-time winner Andy Murray begins his campaign with a tough tie against Italy's Matteo Berrettini today.