Haaland Set To Face His Old Team

Erling Haaland is likely to face his former side tonight.

The Norwegian striker has already scored a dozen goals for Manchester City this season ahead of the visit of Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium in Group G.

There's an 8pm start there.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he's not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in the season.

The Premier League champions' clash with Tottenham last weekend was postponed following the death of the Queen.

Guardiola says despite a break for the winter World Cup, the top-flight will be fair with their rescheduling.

Antonio Conte admits his Tottenham side will need to fight to get out of Group D.

A pair of late goals in Lisbon condemned Spurs to a 2-nil defeat to Sporting.

Elsewhere in that Group last night, Eintracht Frankfurt were 1-nil winners at Marseille.

That game was marred by a number of fan incidents, including alleged Nazi gestures made by a number of Eintracht supporters.

Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea for the first time tonight.

He's admitted the Group E meeting with Salzburg at Stamford Bridge will be the first time he's attended a Champions League game.

Kick off in London is at 8.

Elsewhere in that Group, AC Milan play Dinamo Zagreb from 5.45.