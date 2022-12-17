Advertisement
Gurney begins World Championship campaign today

Dec 17, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Gurney begins World Championship campaign today
Daryl Gurney begins his PDC World Darts Championship campaign this afternoon.

The Derry native plays Alan Soutar at the Alexandra Palace.

Antrim youngster Josh Rock takes to the stage tonight for his meeting with Jose Justicia.

