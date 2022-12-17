Gurney begins World Championship campaign today

Daryl Gurney begins his PDC World Darts Championship campaign this afternoon.
The Derry native plays Alan Soutar at the Alexandra Palace.
Antrim youngster Josh Rock takes to the stage tonight for his meeting with Jose Justicia.
Advertisement
Daryl Gurney begins his PDC World Darts Championship campaign this afternoon.
The Derry native plays Alan Soutar at the Alexandra Palace.
Antrim youngster Josh Rock takes to the stage tonight for his meeting with Jose Justicia.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus