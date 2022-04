The BoyleSports Irish Grand National is the feature race on the final day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

10 out of the 30 runners come from the yard of Gordon Elliott who is looking for his second win in the big event.

That one goes to post at 5pm while the action gets underway with the Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle at 2:05pm.

There's also an 8 race card at Cork where the first goes to post at 1:50pm.