Advertisement
Sport

Grand National goes to Intense Raffles

Apr 1, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrysport
Grand National goes to Intense Raffles
Share this article

Intense Raffles has taken the honours in the Irish Grand National.

The 13/2 shot came home ahead of Any Second Now.

Minella Cocooner was third and Frontal Assault fourth.

Advertisement

Dave Keena reports

Kerry Racing News

Owned and bred by Tommy Sheridan, Effernock Fizz gave Navan-based Cian Collins his biggest success when landing the €100,000 Rybo Handicap Hurdle on the opening day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on Saturday. In a most extraordinary and gutsy display, the Carl Millar-ridden 33/1 chance looked beaten when challenged by Paul Nolan’s Conyers Hill and the Willie Mullins-trained Westport Cove approaching the final hurdle but she answered every call and at the line she was going away again and scored by two and a half lengths from Conyers Hill with Westport Cove a further two and a quarter lengths away back in third place. It was a tenth career success, from 96 starts, for Effernock Fizz and she will now be aimed at the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Advertisement

Upcoming Fixtures
Naas – Thursday, April 4 (First Race 2.10pm)
Clonmel – Thursday, April 4 (First Race 4pm)
Wexford – Friday, April 5 (First Race 4.45pm)
Dundalk – Friday, April 5 (First Race 5pm)
Curragh – Saturday, April 6 (First Race 1.45pm)
Leopardstown – Sunday, April 7 (First Race 1.45pm)
Downpatrick – Sunday, April 7 (First Race 2.03pm)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Community Games review
Advertisement
Leinster could be without 5 for Champions Cup clash
Dundalk and Drogheda draw
Advertisement

Recommended

Leicester go top
Sport

Leicester go top

Apr 1, 2024 14:56
Formula One owner confirms takeover of MotoGP parent company
Sinner to move up one place in world rankings
Kerry councillor says fuel increase puts people under further pressure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus