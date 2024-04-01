Grand National goes to Intense Raffles

Intense Raffles has taken the honours in the Irish Grand National.

The 13/2 shot came home ahead of Any Second Now.

Minella Cocooner was third and Frontal Assault fourth.

Dave Keena reports

Kerry Racing News

Owned and bred by Tommy Sheridan, Effernock Fizz gave Navan-based Cian Collins his biggest success when landing the €100,000 Rybo Handicap Hurdle on the opening day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on Saturday. In a most extraordinary and gutsy display, the Carl Millar-ridden 33/1 chance looked beaten when challenged by Paul Nolan’s Conyers Hill and the Willie Mullins-trained Westport Cove approaching the final hurdle but she answered every call and at the line she was going away again and scored by two and a half lengths from Conyers Hill with Westport Cove a further two and a quarter lengths away back in third place. It was a tenth career success, from 96 starts, for Effernock Fizz and she will now be aimed at the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Upcoming Fixtures

Naas – Thursday, April 4 (First Race 2.10pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, April 4 (First Race 4pm)

Wexford – Friday, April 5 (First Race 4.45pm)

Dundalk – Friday, April 5 (First Race 5pm)

Curragh – Saturday, April 6 (First Race 1.45pm)

Leopardstown – Sunday, April 7 (First Race 1.45pm)

Downpatrick – Sunday, April 7 (First Race 2.03pm)