Graham Rowntree taking his time on deciding Munsters next captain

Nov 30, 2023 15:01 By radiokerrysport
Graham Rowntree taking his time on deciding Munsters next captain
Graham Rowntree is taking his time on deciding Munsters next captain.

Peter O’Mahony stepped down from the role meaning a new man will lead the province for the first time in a decade.

Rowntrees team know that he won’t be rushed in making his decision…

After passing that test, Rowntree has named Diarmuid Barron to continue as captain for their match against Glasgow tomorrow night.

New arrival Oli Jager is in line to make his Munster debut.

The prop - who joined from Crusaders earlier this month - is named among the replacements for the URC clash with Glasgow at Musgrave Park.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has made three changes to his team following on from last week's loss to Leinster.

Alex Nankivell, Sean O'Brien and Edwin Edogbo are all drafted in.

