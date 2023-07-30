Gold for Kerry at National Championships

Morton stadium was the venue for day 2 of the 123.ie national senior track and field championships. David Kenny, Farranfore Maine Valley, won gold in dominant style in the 10k walk with a new PB of 40:20:63 putting him 5th on the Irish all time list. This was David’s third national title.

There was also gold for Padraic McCarthy, Lios Tuathail, in the U20 men weight for height. A unique event where a 35lb weight is thrown with one hand over a high bar. The bar started at a height of 2.50m and each athlete was given up to three attempts at each height. It was progressively raised round by round until all athletes were eliminated bar one!

An Riocht’s Shona Heaslip was third in the women’s 5,000m, just pipped into third in the final few metres, in a blanket finish that saw only 2 seconds between 1st and third place

In the women’s 100m sprint Sarah Leahy, Killarney Valley, reached the semi finals, where she finished third for automatic qualification for the final at 7:45 this evening.

Cillian Griffin and Basit Oyebanji from Tralee harriers both reached the semi finals of the men’s 100m but neither progressed to the final on this occasion

There were fourth place finishes for Tralee harrier athletes Alan O’Connor in the discus and Luke O’Carroll in the long jump with a leap of 7.19m. Kenmare’s Eabha de Faoite was 4th in the women’s 5k walk

Mairead O’Neill, Gneeveguilla, was 5th in women’s hammer