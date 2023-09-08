Advertisement
Sport

Gold for Irish rower

Sep 8, 2023
Gold for Irish rower
Siobhan McCrohan took gold in the Women’s Lightweight Single Scull at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

The Galway native had only returned to the sport this year after a seven-year hiatus.

