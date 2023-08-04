Advertisement
Sport

Gold for Ireland at Para Swimming World Championships

Aug 4, 2023 07:50 By radiokerrysport
Gold for Ireland at Para Swimming World Championships Gold for Ireland at Para Swimming World Championships
Share this article

Roisin Ni Riain says she was surprised by her gold medal win at the Para Swimming World Championships last night.

She was first in the final of the 100-metre backstroke S-13 in Manchester.

Nicole Turner and Barry McClements will hope to add to Ireland's medal haul today.

Advertisement

Turner goes in heat-1 of the 50-metre Freestyle S6 just before 11.30 this morning.

McClements is in heat-2 of the 400-metre Freestyle S9, just before 9.30 this morning.

Meanwhile, Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunleavy go in the individual pursuit bronze medal race at the Para Cycling Track Championships in Manchester today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus