Gold for Ireland at Para Swimming World Championships

Roisin Ni Riain says she was surprised by her gold medal win at the Para Swimming World Championships last night.

She was first in the final of the 100-metre backstroke S-13 in Manchester.

Nicole Turner and Barry McClements will hope to add to Ireland's medal haul today.

Advertisement

Turner goes in heat-1 of the 50-metre Freestyle S6 just before 11.30 this morning.

McClements is in heat-2 of the 400-metre Freestyle S9, just before 9.30 this morning.

Meanwhile, Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunleavy go in the individual pursuit bronze medal race at the Para Cycling Track Championships in Manchester today.