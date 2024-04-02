Gazi previews Flogas Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship

The Flogas Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship takes centre stage in Ballybunion this week
The tournament get's underway tomorrow and runs for 3 days.
Among the favourites for this years tournament is Tralee man Mark Gazi
