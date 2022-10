Garvey's Tralee Warriors open the defence of their InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League title tonight with a Round 1 game at home to Flexachem KCYMS of Killorglin.

Tip-off at Tralee Sports Complex is at 7.30.

In Division 1, Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney are at home to Limreick Sports Eagles at 7.30 while their ladies side are away to Marble City Hawkes of Kilkenny at 7.