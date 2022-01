Garvey Tralee Warriors beat DBS Eanna today in the semi-final of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup.

That match took place in Cork at 4 o'clock.

The final score was 75-70 in favor of the warriors.

They will now play the winner of the other semi final between CandS Neptune and NUIG Maree.

Niall O'Callaghan reports: