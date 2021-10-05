Garvey’s Tralee Warriors officially launch their 2021/2022 season

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors officially launched their 2021/2022 season in the Tralee Sports Complex in Tralee last night. The 2019 Super League champions took time out from their preparations for the season opener against local rivals Team 360 Financial Killorglin in the Complex on Saturday night to mark the start of the new campaign.

The new players added to the squad during the off season were formally introduced and welcomed to the club including new American Aaron Calixte playing out of Oklahoma University, Croatian Nikola Roso who played last season with ASD Svincollati Mizzola in Italy and Latvian Rolands Elksnis who comes in to the Warriors fold after a stint with Manchester Giants in the UK. A number of the Warriors U20s have also stepped up to the senior ranks including Steven Bowler, James Fernane, Keelan Crowe, Ziggy Kaletka and Fleming brothers Aaron and Padraig.

They join the Warriors regulars of Kieran Donaghy, Darragh O’Hanlon, Eoin Quigley, Daniel Jokubaitis and team captain Fergal O’Sullivan in a squad that shows a perfect blend of youth and experience. The team is coached by John Dowling with associate coach Gareth Moore and assistant coach Jimmy Diggins, and the team is managed by Kathleen Collins.

In his address to the assembled players, coaching staff, committee members, press, sponsors and friends of the club, Chairman Terry O’Brien thanked the main sponsors, the Garvey Group for their continued support and said the club is looking forward to welcoming supporters back to the Complex on Saturday night.

The Warriors Chairman reflected the excitement that is building ahead of the opening game of the season, ‘We never thought we would see this day again when we could welcome our faithful fans to a Warriors game in the Complex. The town and county is buzzing with anticipation for the opening game of the season and everyone is raring to go’ he said.

Speaking ahead of the opening game, Head Coach John Dowling, who takes the reins of the Warriors for the first time in Super League action, says it a huge honour for him and the rest of the coaching team

He says the Warriors and Killorglin are well met and there is never much between the sides

Team captain Fergal O’Sullivan says it is great to be back in action with a squad that shows a few changes from 2020

He says the new recruits Aaron Calixte, Ronalds Elksnis and Nikola Roso have settled in well and are blending in with the younger players who have stepped up to senior ranks

Kieran Donaghy is delighted that there will be a crowd in the Complex on Saturday night and says that even with limited numbers the crowd will be bigger than at any other Super League game

He says the basketball buzz is coming back to the town and it is a great time to be involved in the sport

Darragh O’Hanlon says is it so important that Super League basketball is back for Tralee and the people of the town

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on local arch rivals Team 360 Financial Killorglin in the opening game of the season on Saturday night next in the Tralee Sports Complex. Tip off is at 7.30pm.

The Killorglin side upset the Warriors in the opening game of the season three years ago and the Tralee side will be looking to secure their first win in the opening game of the season since they joined the competition in 2016.

It promises to be yet another thrilling night of action at the spiritual home of the Warriors.

For ticket information check out the new Tralee Warriors website traleewarriors.com and all our social media platforms for details.