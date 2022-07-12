Galway will be respected by the Kingdom; no open day for fans ahead of final

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final opponents Galway will be respected by the Kingdom.

That's the view of Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club ahead of the showdown in Croke Park on Sunday week.

The Kingdom are favourites to recapture Sam Maguire having won through to the decider by beating Dublin in the last four.

Martin Leane firstly looks back on that dramatic finish on Sunday

Kerry GAA has announced that there will not be an open day ahead of the final.

A statement from County Committee reads "Unfortunately due to covid concerns, we have decided against an open day with the fans this year. This was a very difficult decision to make but the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus to vulnerable people was just too high."