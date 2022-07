Galway manager Padraic Joyce says they're facing a huge huge task in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

He has described Jack O'Connor's Kingdom side as formidable ahead of the Sam Maguire showdown in Croke Park next Sunday.

Joyce spoke with Galway BayFM

There will be extra-time if necessary on Sunday. If the sides are still level after extra time the final will go to a replay on Saturday August 6th.