Advertisement
Sport

Galway advance

Apr 6, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Galway advance
Share this article

The Connacht Football Championship has kicked off with a big Galway victory today.

They had no problems getting past London.

Padraic Joyce's men came away from Ruislip by 5-21 to 9 points.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

First Male President of the Camogie Association Ratified as Motion on Skort Fails to Pass
Advertisement
Leinster continue Champions Cup journey tonight; defending champions progress
Community Games preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Leinster continue Champions Cup journey tonight; defending champions progress
Power expected to be restored to around 260 Kerry homes and businesses by 9pm
Construction to being on almost 100 dwellings in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD
First Male President of the Camogie Association Ratified as Motion on Skort Fails to Pass
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus