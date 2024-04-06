Galway advance

The Connacht Football Championship has kicked off with a big Galway victory today.
They had no problems getting past London.
Padraic Joyce's men came away from Ruislip by 5-21 to 9 points.
Advertisement
The Connacht Football Championship has kicked off with a big Galway victory today.
They had no problems getting past London.
Padraic Joyce's men came away from Ruislip by 5-21 to 9 points.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus