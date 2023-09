It's been another day of Irish success at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan successfully retained their Lightweight Men's Double Sculls title.

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney claimed bronze in the Men's Double Sculls.

Earlier, Steven McGowan and Katie O’Brien came 5th in the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls Final

While it was a 4th place finish for Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh in the Women’s Pair final.