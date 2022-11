Andy Farrell names his Ireland side to play Fiji today.

Tadhg Furlong’s already been confirmed as captain, while Stuart McCloskey looks set to keep his place in the centre.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is sold out for tonight’s meeting of Munster and South Africa ‘A’.

Munster will be captained by Jack O’Donoghue, with first starts for recent signings Antoine Frisch and Kiran McDonald.

Former Munster lock Jason Jenkins starts in the second row for the visitors.

Kick-off on Leeside is at 7.30.