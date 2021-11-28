Frustration for Munster fans as new covid variant cancels URC games

Munster's upcoming Heineken Champions Cup games have been thrown into major doubt and their United-Rugby-Championship games this weekend and next were postponed on Friday.

They are now staying in Cape Town in South Africa after a member of the group returned a positive Covid-19 test. It is not yet known if it is the Omicron variant

This has caused massive frustration across Munster as fans were looking forward to both competitions.

We spoke to Munster fan and a member of Tralee Rugby Club Kieran O'Callaghan about his thoughts on the situation: