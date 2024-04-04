Frisch Declares For France

There could be more disappointment in store for Munster as centre Antoine Frisch has declared he wants to play for France.

The 27 year-old is eligible for Ireland through his grandparents but has opted to pursue international rugby with his native France after he was called up by Fabien Galthié as injury cover during the 6 Nations.

If he is to be capped by France, Frisch would become a second Non Irish Qualified centre alongside Alex Nankivell and would more likely be forced to move from Munster under the IRFU rules.