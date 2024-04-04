Advertisement
Sport

Frisch Declares For France

Apr 4, 2024 18:10 By brendan
Frisch Declares For France
Share this article

There could be more disappointment in store for Munster as centre Antoine Frisch has declared he wants to play for France.

 

The 27 year-old is eligible for Ireland through his grandparents but has opted to pursue international rugby with his native France after he was called up by Fabien Galthié as injury cover during the 6 Nations.

Advertisement

 

If he is to be capped by France, Frisch would become a second Non Irish Qualified centre alongside Alex Nankivell and would more likely be forced to move from Munster under the IRFU rules.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Armagh Keen To Emulate Meath & Kerry Success As They Leap From Division 2 To Division 1 Final
Advertisement
John Ryan Suspended For 3 Matches Following Citing
Kerry Man Named As New Curragh Racecourse Chairman
Advertisement

Recommended

Armagh Keen To Emulate Meath & Kerry Success As They Leap From Division 2 To Division 1 Final
John Ryan Suspended For 3 Matches Following Citing
Kerry Man Named As New Curragh Racecourse Chairman
Kerry farmers are 10 days away from running out of fodder
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus