Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 4, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
World of Tiles 14 Premier

Tralee Dynamos 3-4 Killarney Athletic

Athletic move to the top of the table by one point but have now played two more games than second placed MEK Galaxy.

