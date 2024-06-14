Friday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Group B
Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Round 1), Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells 19:30,
Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
Venue: Ballylongford, (Round 4), Ballylongford V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30,
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 6), Killarney Legion V Dr. Crokes 19:30,
Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 4), John Mitchels V Keel 19:30,
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 5), Kilcummin V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:30,
Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 6), Ballymacelligott V An Ghaeltacht 19:30,
Developmental League Division 1
Venue: Beaufort, (Round 4), Beaufort V Fossa 19:30
Venue: Listry, (Round 4), Listry V Rathmore 19:45
Developmental League Division 2
Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 4), St Patrick's Blennerville V Churchill 19:00,
Developmental League Division 4
Venue: Clounmacon, (Round 4), Clounmacon V Moyvane 19:30,
Ladies Football
Fri 14th Semi Final
U14 Division 8
Churchill B -v- ISG C - 6.30pm
U14 Division 3
Laune Rangers -v- Beaufort - 6pm
Results last night:
Under 14 Division 7 – Semi Final
Listowel Emmets B 3-03 -v- MKL Gaels B 6-07
Under 14 Division 4 – Semi Final
Austin Stacks 3-03 -v- Kilcummin 0-08