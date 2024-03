There's Kerry representation in both of tonight's Munster 40x20 Diamond Masters B Handball singles semi finals.

Pat Lacey will play Stephen Mclnerney, Limerick while Dermot Casey goes up against John Lyons, Cork.

Both games at 8 in Liscarroll, Cork.

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

Division 1A

An Ghaeltacht home to Listowel Emmets 5:00

Division 8

Killarney Legion host Kenmare Shamrocks 5:30