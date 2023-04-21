Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Couty Minor Football League
Division 8 Final
Laune Rangers 5-17 Ballymacelligott 2-12
TODAY
County Senior Hurling League
Div 1
First named at home
Games at 7
St Brendan's V Ballyduff
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue
Causeway V Dr. Crokes
Crotta O'Neill's V Abbeydorney
Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League
St. Brendan’s v Causeway @ 5.30
Kilgarvan v Lixnaw @ 7.00
County Senior Football League
Division 6
7 o’clock
Churchill home to Fossa
Division 6 Final
Venue: Milltown
Annascaul/Lispole V Beaufort 6:00