Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 21, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Keane's SuperValu Couty Minor Football League
Division 8 Final
Laune Rangers 5-17 Ballymacelligott 2-12

TODAY

County Senior Hurling League
Div 1
First named at home
Games at 7
St Brendan's V Ballyduff
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue
Causeway V Dr. Crokes
Crotta O'Neill's V Abbeydorney

Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League
St. Brendan’s v Causeway @ 5.30
Kilgarvan v Lixnaw @ 7.00

County Senior Football League
Division 6
7 o’clock
Churchill home to Fossa

Keane's SuperValu Couty Minor Football League
Division 6 Final
Venue: Milltown
Annascaul/Lispole V Beaufort 6:00

