Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 25, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Ladies Football

U16 County League
Round 1

Division 2
Moyvane Duagh 3-08 Abbeydorney 0-09

Advertisement

Division 3
Firies 6-07 Listowel Emmets 2-02

U12 South Kerry League
Round 1

Group 3
Laune Rangers 2-05 Kilcummin 0-08

Advertisement

Group 4
Laune Rangers B 5-10 ISG B 1-05

U14 County league
Round 2
ISG v Beaufort @ Kenmare school, 6.30

U12 South Kerry League
Group 3
Firies v Southern Gaels B 6.00

Advertisement

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Ardfert 6-6 v Churchill 2-15

Russell Cup
Semi Final
St Brendans Killarney V The Green 1:00
Venue: Centre of Excellence

County Senior Football League
Division 1
Round 1
Killarney Legion home to Kerins O'Rahilly's at 7:30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus