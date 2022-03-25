Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football
U16 County League
Round 1
Division 2
Moyvane Duagh 3-08 Abbeydorney 0-09
Division 3
Firies 6-07 Listowel Emmets 2-02
U12 South Kerry League
Round 1
Group 3
Laune Rangers 2-05 Kilcummin 0-08
Group 4
Laune Rangers B 5-10 ISG B 1-05
U14 County league
Round 2
ISG v Beaufort @ Kenmare school, 6.30
U12 South Kerry League
Group 3
Firies v Southern Gaels B 6.00
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Ardfert 6-6 v Churchill 2-15
Russell Cup
Semi Final
St Brendans Killarney V The Green 1:00
Venue: Centre of Excellence
County Senior Football League
Division 1
Round 1
Killarney Legion home to Kerins O'Rahilly's at 7:30