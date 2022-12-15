Advertisement
France To Defend Their Title After Morocco Win

Dec 15, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
France To Defend Their Title After Morocco Win
Goals from Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani booked France’s place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

They beat surprise package Morocco by 2-goals to nil last night.

France will play Argentina on Sunday as they attempt to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was full of praise for Morocco after last night's match.

France manager Didier Deschamps feels they showed their "quality, experience and team spirit" to progress to the final.

Deschamps says it was far from an easy victory.

These French fans who watched last night's game in Al Khor are feeling confident

