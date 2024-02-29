Advertisement
Formula One Season Underway Today

Feb 29, 2024 10:28 By radiokerrysport
Formula One Season Underway Today
Christian Horner will be track side when the new F1 season officially gets underway with the first practice session ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this morning.

The Red Bull boss was cleared of inappropriate behaviour after an accusation was made against him by a female employee.

British born Thai driver Alex Albon is confident of having another decent F1 campaign with Williams.

The new season officially gets underway today with practice ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Albon was 13th in the driver standings last year and tells Sky Sports News, he doesn't see any reason why he can't get into the top ten.

