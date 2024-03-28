Former Stage 3 Winner Hoping For More Success Ahead Of Rás Mumhan Return

The Rás Mumhan returns to the Kingdom this Easter weekend.

The 4 day event begins with a team time trial at 12noon tomorrow, starting in Currow village, finishing in castleisland.

London based Foran cycling club have a number of riders making the journey to Kerry for the Rás Mumhan, including Dom Jackson who won last years stage 3.

Advertisement

The Rás Mumhan begins this Friday with a new Team Time Trial event. The 9km route will go from Currow village to Castleisland.

Advertisement

First team off at 12:02 pm with 2-minute intervals.