Jim McGuinness says his focus is on pursuing roles in soccer as opposed to Gaelic football.

The former All-Ireland winning Donegal manager has been linked with a position in a new Down management team led by Kilcoo's Conor Laverty.

McGuinness says that while he has been contacted by a number of counties, he remains committed to working in soccer.

He was most recently involved with Derry City's under-19 side.