Former All-Ireland winning Kilkenny captain retires

Former All-Ireland winning Kilkenny captain Joey Holden has retired from inter-county hurling.
The defender was part of the Ballyhale Shamrocks side that won a fourth-successive county title last weekend.
Advertisement
Former All-Ireland winning Kilkenny captain Joey Holden has retired from inter-county hurling.
The defender was part of the Ballyhale Shamrocks side that won a fourth-successive county title last weekend.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus