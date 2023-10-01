Forest & Brentford draw

Nottingham Forest came from behind for a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford in the closing stages of the Premier League's only game of the day.

The hosts played the majority of the second half with ten men after a second yellow card for Moussa Niakhate at the City Ground.

Leicester have returned to the top of the Championship with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Blackburn.

Jamie Vardy was among the scorers as the visitors made it 8 wins from their opening 9 league games.

Leicester are four points clear of third-placed Preston, who they welcome on Wednesday.