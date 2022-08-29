Advertisement
Sport

Fixtures set for first round of County Senior Football Championship

Aug 29, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
The draw for the Garvey's County Senior Football Championship took place in Austin Stack Park this week. with several heavy hitters drawn together in the new group phase of the competition. The draw was conducted by County Board Secretary Peter Twiss and Tomás Garvey of the sponsors .
Fixtures have been set for the first round of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

The matches, which are to be played at neutral venues, will take place from Friday September 9th to Sunday the 11th as follows:

Group 1
Sun @ 2.30
Dr Crokes v St Kierans Milltown

Sun @ 2
Shannon Rgs v Kenmare Shamrocks Fitzgerald Stadium

Gr 2

Sat @ 7.30
Kerins O Rahillys v East Kerry Austin Stack Park

Sun @ 2.30
Dingle v Spa Killorglin

Gr 3

Fri @ 8
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil Austin Stack Park

Sat @ 5.30
Mid Kerry v West Kerry Austin Stack Park

Gr 4

Sat @ 4
St Brendans v Feale Rgs Castleisland

Sun @ 3.45
Templenoe v South Kerry Fitzgerald Stadium

