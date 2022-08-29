Fixtures set for first round of County Senior Football Championship

Fixtures have been set for the first round of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

The matches, which are to be played at neutral venues, will take place from Friday September 9th to Sunday the 11th as follows:

Group 1

Sun @ 2.30

Dr Crokes v St Kierans Milltown

Advertisement

Sun @ 2

Shannon Rgs v Kenmare Shamrocks Fitzgerald Stadium

Gr 2

Sat @ 7.30

Kerins O Rahillys v East Kerry Austin Stack Park

Advertisement

Sun @ 2.30

Dingle v Spa Killorglin

Gr 3

Fri @ 8

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil Austin Stack Park

Advertisement

Sat @ 5.30

Mid Kerry v West Kerry Austin Stack Park

Gr 4

Sat @ 4

St Brendans v Feale Rgs Castleisland

Advertisement

Sun @ 3.45

Templenoe v South Kerry Fitzgerald Stadium