Fixtures set for first round of County Senior Football Championship

Fixtures have been set for the first round of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.
The matches, which are to be played at neutral venues, will take place from Friday September 9th to Sunday the 11th as follows:
Group 1
Sun @ 2.30
Dr Crokes v St Kierans Milltown
Sun @ 2
Shannon Rgs v Kenmare Shamrocks Fitzgerald Stadium
Gr 2
Sat @ 7.30
Kerins O Rahillys v East Kerry Austin Stack Park
Sun @ 2.30
Dingle v Spa Killorglin
Gr 3
Fri @ 8
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil Austin Stack Park
Sat @ 5.30
Mid Kerry v West Kerry Austin Stack Park
Gr 4
Sat @ 4
St Brendans v Feale Rgs Castleisland
Sun @ 3.45
Templenoe v South Kerry Fitzgerald Stadium