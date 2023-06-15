Advertisement
Sport

Fixtures Released For Opening Weekend Of Premier League

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Fixtures Released For Opening Weekend Of Premier League Fixtures Released For Opening Weekend Of Premier League
Manchester City's defence of the Premier League title will begin away to Burnley.

The champions are set to feature in the opening game of the new season on Friday the 11th of August.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's stint in charge of Chelsea starts at home to Liverpool.

Luton will play their first-ever Premier League match at the Amex against Brighton.

Burnley vs Manchester City

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs West Ham

Brighton vs Luton

Everton vs Fulham

Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Brentford vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Manchester Utd vs Wolves

All fixtures will take place across the weekend of August 11-14th

