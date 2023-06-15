Fixtures Released For Opening Weekend Of Premier League

Manchester City's defence of the Premier League title will begin away to Burnley.
The champions are set to feature in the opening game of the new season on Friday the 11th of August.
Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's stint in charge of Chelsea starts at home to Liverpool.
Luton will play their first-ever Premier League match at the Amex against Brighton.
Burnley vs Manchester City
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth vs West Ham
Brighton vs Luton
Everton vs Fulham
Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Brentford vs Tottenham
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Manchester Utd vs Wolves
All fixtures will take place across the weekend of August 11-14th