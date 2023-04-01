Fiana Bradley of Milltown/Listry impresses in Women's U17 Euro Qualifiers

Kerry and Milltown/Listry native, Fiana Bradley has been making a name for herself both domestically and internationally with Cork City and the Ireland u17's international team this year. Having only just turned 16 in December of 2022, she has already won the golden boot for the Cork's u17 and u19s, and won her debut with the Cork City senior team in August 2022 at the age of just 15.

She scored the first goal of the tournament and for Ireland against the Kosov U17's, in what ended up being a 3-0 victory for the Girls in green. The ladies followed this up with a fantastic 1-0 victory over the Italians in matchday 2, only to be stopped dead in their tracks from a first place finish after a 6-1 defeat to France, who topped the group.

From participating and winning a goodybag challenge at the age of 13 which was announced on the FAI social media accounts at the height of Covid-19, when she was playing Left back for LB Rovers in Kerry, to now reaching and scoring in a European Qualifiers game for Ireland- it's been a fantastic journey for the Kerry woman.