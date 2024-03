The president of motor sport's governing body the FIA is being investigated for allegedly interfering in a Formula One race result.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is accused of intervening to overturn a penalty given to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Alonso had been given a 10-second penalty for work done to his car while he was serving a previous 5-second penalty.

Advertisement

Ben Sulayem and the FIA have not responded to requests for comment.