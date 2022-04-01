Fernandes signs new deal with United

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with Manchester United until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.
The Portuguese midfielder, who is 27, has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances for the Red Devils.
Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with Manchester United until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.
The Portuguese midfielder, who is 27, has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances for the Red Devils.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus