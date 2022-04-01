Advertisement
Fernandes signs new deal with United

Apr 1, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with Manchester United until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

The Portuguese midfielder, who is 27, has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances for the Red Devils.

