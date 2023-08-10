Advertisement
Sport

FedEX St Jude Championship Starts Today

Aug 10, 2023 09:36 By radiokerrysport
On the PGA Tour, Rory Mcllroy and Seamus Power are in the field for the FedEX St Jude Championship in Memphis.

It's the first play off event.

McIlroy didn't win a major title this year, but he's happy with the state of his game.

