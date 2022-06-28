Farrell Selects Experimental Side To Face Maori All Blacks

Iain Henderson is set to miss all five of Ireland's matches on their summer tour of New Zealand.

The Ulster captain sustained a knee injury in training over the weekend.

Ireland begin their tour with a match against the Maori All Blacks tomorrow.

Head coach Andy Farrell says it'll be an important experience for his players.



Bundee Aki says it's 'an honour' to captain Ireland in the first game of their New Zealand tour tomorrow.

The Connacht centre has been handed the armband for the match against the Maori All Blacks.

Aki says he's delighted to get the opportunity.



Farrell has gone with a young team for their opening match on the tour, the starting team is as follows, in the pack from 1 to 15

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Nick Timoney

8. Gavin Coombes

9. Craig Casey

10. Ciarán Frawley

11. Keith Earls

12. Bundee Aki (captain)

13. James Hume

14. Jordan Larmour

15. Jimmy O’Brien

The bench includes Munster halfbacks Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.

Another positive Covid case has emerged in the New Zealand camp.

Will Jordan - who scored a try against Ireland last November - has tested positive for the virus.

It comes after five cases were confirmed yesterday, including head coach Ian Foster.