Advertisement
Sport

Farrell Selects Experimental Side To Face Maori All Blacks

Jun 28, 2022 17:06 By brendan
Farrell Selects Experimental Side To Face Maori All Blacks Farrell Selects Experimental Side To Face Maori All Blacks
Share this article

Iain Henderson is set to miss all five of Ireland's matches on their summer tour of New Zealand.

The Ulster captain sustained a knee injury in training over the weekend.

Ireland begin their tour with a match against the Maori All Blacks tomorrow.

Advertisement

Head coach Andy Farrell says it'll be an important experience for his players.

Bundee Aki says it's 'an honour' to captain Ireland in the first game of their New Zealand tour tomorrow.

The Connacht centre has been handed the armband for the match against the Maori All Blacks.

Aki says he's delighted to get the opportunity.

Advertisement

Farrell has gone with a young team for their opening match on the tour, the starting team is as follows, in the pack from 1 to 15
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Nick Timoney
8. Gavin Coombes

9. Craig Casey
10. Ciarán Frawley
11. Keith Earls
12. Bundee Aki (captain)
13. James Hume
14. Jordan Larmour
15. Jimmy O’Brien

The bench includes Munster halfbacks Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.
==
Another positive Covid case has emerged in the New Zealand camp.

Advertisement

Will Jordan - who scored a try against Ireland last November - has tested positive for the virus.

It comes after five cases were confirmed yesterday, including head coach Ian Foster.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus