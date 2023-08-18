Farrell Keeps Coombes Feedback Behind Closed Doors

Ireland take on England in the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Andy Farrells side has been named with the headline selections being Cian Prendergast at 8, Ross Byrne at 10 and Keith Earls named on the bench to make his 100th cap.

Andy Farrell says the Munster mans achievement is being celebrated within the camp…



Earls is one of 6 Munster men in the team to face England.

Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Jack Crowley

However, standout Munster forward Gavin Coombes has been released from the International squad ahead of the World Cup.

Andy Farrell was asked what the West Cork number 8 has to do more of in order to be considered for selection in the future…



Ireland take on England at 5.30 tomorrow.