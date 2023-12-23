Advertisement
Sport

Dec 23, 2023 15:17 By radiokerrynews
Farranfore 5k preview
The Farranfore Maine Valley annual 5K in Farranfore, sponsored by Kerry Airport goes ahead on St.Stephen’s Day.

The race is in its 62nd year and one of the oldest in Ireland.

Michael O’Connor is club coach and mentor

