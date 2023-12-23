Farranfore 5k preview

The Farranfore Maine Valley annual 5K in Farranfore, sponsored by Kerry Airport goes ahead on St.Stephen’s Day.
The race is in its 62nd year and one of the oldest in Ireland.
Michael O’Connor is club coach and mentor
