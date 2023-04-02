Fairyhouse Easter festival preview

Fairyhouse is gearing up to host the Boylesports Irish Grand National.
The event on Easter Monday is one of the biggest races in the Irish National Hunt calendar.
Dave Keena previews
Advertisement
Fairyhouse is gearing up to host the Boylesports Irish Grand National.
The event on Easter Monday is one of the biggest races in the Irish National Hunt calendar.
Dave Keena previews
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus