FAI To Face Oireachtas Committee

The FAI and Sport Ireland are to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media today.

The FAI will inform the committee that there has been significant reform within the association.

This despite the controversy over excess payments to CEO Jonathan Hill, which temporarily paused funding to the FAI from Sport Ireland.

Advertisement

It’s also reported that the FAI did not take advice from Sport Ireland’s auditors regarding the staffing of their financial department.