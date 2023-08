The future of Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw should be decided tonight.

The FAI's board will deliberate over an in-depth report on Ireland's entire World Cup campaign, compiled by director of football Marc Canham.

It's believed Pauw has lost the support of the Ireland players.

The Dutch woman's previous contract expired at the end of the World Cup, and tonight�s board meeting with decide if there's to be an extension.