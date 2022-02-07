FAI to bid for European Championships

The FAI has decided to end its efforts to become a joint-host of the 2030 World Cup in favour of a bid for the European Championships.

Ireland will join forces with Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to seek the right to host the Euros in 2028.

The decision follows an 'extensive feasibility study' carried out with a number of considerations in mind, including costs.

In a statement, the FAI said hosting the European tournament could be achieved with a 'far lower delivery cost'.