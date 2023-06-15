FAI Players Of Year Nominees Announced

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, captain Katie McCabe and defender Louise Quinn have been nominated for the FAI Senior Women's Player of the Year.

All three played a key role in helping Ireland qualify for a first ever Women's World Cup.

Abbie Larkin, Heather Payne and Jess Ziu have been nominated for the young player gong.

Defender Nathan Collins and midfield duo Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby are nominated for the Senior Men's Player of the Year.

The nominees for young player are; Evan Ferguson, Dara O’Shea and Michael Obafemi.

The Republic of Ireland will conclude their preparations today ahead of tomorrow's Euros qualifier against Greece.

Stephen Kenny's squad are due to train in Athens later.

Ireland will also face Gibraltar in this international window - that game takes place in Dublin on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tayo Adaramola and Sinclair Armstrong are doubts for the under-21 friendly against Ukraine in Austria tomorrow.