FA Cup third round started with a win for City

There was to be no fairytale start to this weekend’s FA Cup third round action.

Despite a COVID-19 outbreak, Manchester City still started with ten internationals last night, and won 4-1 away to Swindon of League Two.

Seven Premier League sides face lower league opposition today.

And there’s one all Premier League clash - the meeting of holders Leicester and Watford at the King Power.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says they're relishing coming into the competition as defending champions.

Elsewhere, Burnley entertain Huddersfield, Wes Hoolahan and Cambridge go to Newcastle and Brighton are away to West Brom.

Crystal Palace make the trip to fellow Londoners, Millwall in the lunchtime kick-off.

At 5.30, Chelsea welcome Conference Premier side Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge, and Everton face a tricky test at Hull.

While Michael Obafemi could face his former club Southampton, with Swansea hosting the Premier League outfit.