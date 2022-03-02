Advertisement
FA Cup action continues tonight

Mar 2, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
FA Cup action continues tonight
Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace are into the FA Cup quarter finals, and three more clubs will join them in the last eight tonight.

Fresh from their English League Cup triumph, Liverpool host Norwich City at Anfield from 8.15.

Luton Town welcome Chelsea to Kenilworth Road for a 7.15 kick off.

And it's an all Premier League affair at St Mary's, with Southampton taking on West Ham United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Caoimhin Kelleher - the Reds number 2 - is going nowhere after his heroics at Wembley on Sunday.

